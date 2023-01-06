Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Related Midwest has proposed building a 1 million square-foot office property at 725 West Randolph St in Chicago The local developer will seek approvals for its proposal from the Chicago Planning &...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of L+M Development Partners, Triangle Equities and the Bluestone Organization has lined up $957 million of equity and debt financing for the construction of a 146-unit affordable-housing project in the Far...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Bluelofts Inc has acquired the 167,000-square-foot Oil & Gas Building in Fort Worth, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Dallas company teamed with Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, on the purchase of...
Dallas Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has filed plans to start work on the latest phase of its Aura Southgate residential property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Dallas developer hopes to start work in the fourth...
REBusiness Online Sunrise Brands has agreed to fully pre-lease a 446,000-square-foot industrial building that’s being planned for the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in Tejon Ranch, Calif Savills North America represented the private-label...
Rentvcom Guthrie Development Co has paid $197 million, or $28183/sf, for Pacific Tustin Commercenter, a 69,900-square-foot industrial and retail property in Tustin, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property and the land beneath it from...
Rentvcom HWC Hospitality has paid $195 million, or $153,543/room, for the 127-room Hyatt Place hotel in Gilbert, Ariz The Branson, Mo, hospitality company purchased the property from Sethi Management, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trammell Crow Residential has lined up $721 million of construction financing for Alexan Ludlam, a 324-unit apartment property in Miami Comerica Bank was the lender The Dallas multifamily development...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Post Road Group recently paid $1815 million for a vacant 15-acre development site in Tampa, Fla The Stamford, Conn, private-equity firm is using the site, at 1242 Channelside Drive, 629 North 12th St and 635 North 12th St...