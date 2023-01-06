Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Guthrie Development Co has paid $197 million, or $28183/sf, for Pacific Tustin Commercenter, a 69,900-square-foot industrial and retail property in Tustin, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property and the land beneath it from...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Vestar and BRIO Investment Group is planning to build the 375,000-square-foot Laveen Towne Center in Laveen, Ariz The retail property will be constructed at 59th Avenue and Dobbins Road, about 13 miles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office leasing activity in Manhattan declined by 396 percent in the fourth quarter to 55 million square feet, according to Savills When compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, leasing during the latest...
Rentvcom HWC Hospitality has paid $195 million, or $153,543/room, for the 127-room Hyatt Place hotel in Gilbert, Ariz The Branson, Mo, hospitality company purchased the property from Sethi Management, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield...
Fox Corp and News Corp have extended their respective leases, which total 115 million square feet, at the 202 million-sf 1211 Avenue of the Americas office building in midtown Manhattan Fox occupies 670,000 sf through November 2025 and its parent,...
REBusiness Online A venture of Seefried Partners and USAA Real Estate is planning to build a 335,157-square-foot industrial property in Tracy, Calif, about 65 miles east of San Francisco The property is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter...
Houston Business Journal Callen Petroleum has leased 107,171 square feet at 9753 Katy Freeway, a recently completed office property in Houston The 190,000-sf building will serve as the corporate headquarters for the Houston oil and gas company...
Dallas Morning News Goldman Sachs has agreed to lease more than 130,000 square feet at 717 North Harwood St, an 850,000-sf office building in Dallas The New York-based financial services giant will occupy five floors at the 34-story property The...
ConnectCREcom Transnational Management has paid $237 million, or $28542/sf, for Greentree Plaza, an 83,035-square-foot retail center in Everett, Wash The Coral Springs, Fla, company purchased the property from ACF Property Management, which was...