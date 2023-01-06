Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Bluelofts Inc has acquired the 167,000-square-foot Oil & Gas Building in Fort Worth, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Dallas company teamed with Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, on the purchase of...
REBusiness Online Sunrise Brands has agreed to fully pre-lease a 446,000-square-foot industrial building that’s being planned for the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center in Tejon Ranch, Calif Savills North America represented the private-label...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Vestar and BRIO Investment Group is planning to build the 375,000-square-foot Laveen Towne Center in Laveen, Ariz The retail property will be constructed at 59th Avenue and Dobbins Road, about 13 miles...
Biynah Industrial Partners has acquired seven industrial buildings totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minn The Minneapolis investment manager paid $382 million, or $10154/sf, for the properties, according to a report in...
Montana Avenue Capital has paid $37 million, or $291/sf, for the 127,140-square-foot office and industrial property at 2777 North Ontario St in Burbank, Calif, about 14 miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has sold three apartment properties with a combined 995 units in suburban Chicago for a total of $2472 million DRA Advisors of New York has bought the 440-unit Green Trails...
Seattle Children’s Hospital has paid $84 million, or $17610/sf, for two office properties with 477,000 square feet in Renton, Wash The hospital purchased the properties from Providence, a hospital network that operates in five western states...
Rentvcom HWC Hospitality has paid $195 million, or $153,543/room, for the 127-room Hyatt Place hotel in Gilbert, Ariz The Branson, Mo, hospitality company purchased the property from Sethi Management, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield...
Triangle Business Journal Realty Income Corp has paid $166 million, or about $16939/sf, for a recently completed warehouse property at 200 Laurensfield Court in Garner, NC, about 11 miles south of Raleigh, NC The San Diego REIT bought the...