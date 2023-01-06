Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alternative lender 3650 REIT is rounding out its business with the launch of a transitional-lending platform It's stepping into the business while other lenders are stepping back in the face of uncertainty The company is shooting to write $500...
KeyBank has provided $3216 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the recapitalization of Woodcreek, a 164-unit apartment property in Lynnwood, Wash RISE Properties Trust recapitalized the property in a deal valued at $5488 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association is projecting a decline of 5 percent in commercial real estate lending volumes for this year, to $700 billion The Washington, DC, trade group is estimating that $740 billion...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trammell Crow Residential has lined up $721 million of construction financing for Alexan Ludlam, a 324-unit apartment property in Miami Comerica Bank was the lender The Dallas multifamily development...
Commercial Observer White Oak Real Estate Capital has provided a $55 million loan for the construction of a 161-unit apartment property at 159 Boerum St in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The 19-story property is being developed by a...
Provident Bank has provided $20 million of financing for the construction of a 53-unit apartment property at 397 Millburn Ave in the New York City suburb of Millburn, NJ The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, has a three-year term The property...
Lument has provided $316 million of Freddie Mac financing against Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge, a 160-unit seniors-housing property in Westminster, Colo The loan has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments for the first five years After...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided a $525 million construction loan for Soleste Pompano Beach, a 253-unit apartment property in Pompano Beach, Fla The Estate Cos recently broke ground on the complex, which is being built on a...
Popular Bank has provided $2621 million of mortgage financing for the purchase and development of the parcel at 1984-1990 Third Ave in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood The parcel had held two buildings with 11 apartment units and five...