Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Killeen Mall near Fort Hood, Texas, is being offered for sale by the CMBS trust that had taken it nearly five years ago, after an $82 million loan against it had defaulted The property, at 2100 South WS...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance plunged last year by 358 percent, to $7006 billion, hobbled by sharply increasing interest rates, particularly during the second half of the year Citigroup was the year's most-active bookrunner and contributor...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans increased by less than 1 percent in December, to $1868 billion from $1853 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the third straight month during which volumes had increased As was the case in November, the culprit...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold its Westfield Trumbull shopping mall in Trumbull, Conn, and Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore, NY, for a total of $196 million, which it said represented a 95 percent capitalization rate on in-place net operating...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chesterfield Towne Center in Richmond, Va, has been appraised at a value of $101 million, less than $10 million more than the $9177 million that is owed against the 102 million-square-foot shopping mall The...
The $10366 million CMBS loan against the 324,265-square-foot office building at 515 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special servicer CWCapital Asset Management because it's unlikely to get refinanced at its maturity in two weeks...
REBusiness Online JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mack Real Estate Group have provided $326 million of mortgage financing against 260 and 261 Madison Ave, two office buildings with a combined 923,277 square feet in midtown Manhattan JPMorgan provided a $200...
The universe of commercial mortgages increased in the third quarter by $4742 billion, or 939 percent from a year ago, to $552 trillion, according to Trepp Inc More notable, however, was the fact that the volume of multifamily loans outstanding had...
Starwood Capital Group has successfully negotiated a 16-month term extension for what had been an $800 million loan against a portfolio of 138 limited-service hotels with 10,576 rooms that it owns The loan, which had matured in October, was extended...