A recap of last year's highs and lows in the commercial real estate and CMBS...
By Stephen Buschbom, Trepp Inc If the Federal Reserve had seen a caution sign at the beginning of the year stating, “Warning: Inflation may be less transitory than you think,” would last year still have been as turbulent Probably, but...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asking monthly apartment rents averaged $1,518 in Phoenix in the fourth quarter, marking a mere 02 percent increase from a year earlier, according to Kidder Mathews In contrast, asking rents had skyrocketed...
The volume of CMBS loans in the hands of special servicers declined in December by 134 percent to $3174 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the first monthly decline since July, when the volume dropped to $2915...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Killeen Mall near Fort Hood, Texas, is being offered for sale by the CMBS trust that had taken it nearly five years ago, after an $82 million loan against it had defaulted The property, at 2100 South WS...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance plunged last year by 358 percent, to $7006 billion, hobbled by sharply increasing interest rates, particularly during the second half of the year Citigroup was the year's most-active bookrunner and contributor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office leasing activity in Manhattan declined by 396 percent in the fourth quarter to 55 million square feet, according to Savills When compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, leasing during the latest...
The volume of delinquent CMBS loans increased by less than 1 percent in December, to $1868 billion from $1853 billion, according to Trepp Inc That's the third straight month during which volumes had increased As was the case in November, the culprit...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold its Westfield Trumbull shopping mall in Trumbull, Conn, and Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore, NY, for a total of $196 million, which it said represented a 95 percent capitalization rate on in-place net operating...