Aukum Group has paid $3838 million, or $249,220/unit, for Meadow Brook Place, a 154-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The Larkspur, Calif, investor purchased the property from a local limited liability company Meadow Brook Place, at 2231 NE...
Dallas Business Journal Kairoi Residential is breaking ground in June on a 55-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Southlake, Texas The San Antonio developer is building the property, which is being called Block 20, at 361 Central Ave It...
Hudson Advisors LP has paid $103 million, or $365,248/unit, for Lucent Scottsdale, a 282-unit apartment property in Scottsdale, Ariz The Dallas investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Crow Holdings The property, at 2001 North...
Dallas Morning News A venture that includes Bluelofts Inc has acquired the 167,000-square-foot Oil & Gas Building in Fort Worth, Texas, for an undisclosed price The Dallas company teamed with Wolfe Investments of Plano, Texas, on the purchase of...
Dallas Business Journal Trinsic Residential Group has filed plans to start work on the latest phase of its Aura Southgate residential property in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Dallas developer hopes to start work in the fourth...
Rentvcom Guthrie Development Co has paid $197 million, or $28183/sf, for Pacific Tustin Commercenter, a 69,900-square-foot industrial and retail property in Tustin, Calif The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property and the land beneath it from...
Biynah Industrial Partners has acquired seven industrial buildings totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minn The Minneapolis investment manager paid $382 million, or $10154/sf, for the properties, according to a report in...
Montana Avenue Capital has paid $37 million, or $291/sf, for the 127,140-square-foot office and industrial property at 2777 North Ontario St in Burbank, Calif, about 14 miles north of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the...