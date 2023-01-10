Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Oko Group and Access Industries has lined up $2772 million of financing for the construction of the Aman Hotel & Residences hotel-condominium project in Miami Beach, Fla Bank OZK provided the financing...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and AB CarVal have provided $954 million of mortgage financing against the 488-room Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Airport hotel The loan allowed the property’s owner, a...
South Florida Business Journal Ground has broken on the 616-unit Block 45 apartment property in Miami Atlantic Pacific Cos is building the property on 207 acres at 152 NW Eighth St in the city’s Overtown neighborhood It will also have 25,000...
South Florida Business Journal National Bank of Florida has provided $1165 million of financing for the construction of a 75,989-square-foot warehouse in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Butters Construction & Development recently broke ground on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $57 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Abacus Capital Group’s purchase of the Winsley, a 316-unit apartment property in Everett, Wash The New York...
Berkadia has secured $2904 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Bender Cos’ purchase of County Meadows, a 466-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis Bender, a Chicago investment and management company, purchased the property from an...
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has made a $38 million equity investment in Canterly Place, a proposed 300-unit apartment property in the New York City suburb of Livingston, NJ The Milwaukee insurance company also provided $886 million of...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT is rounding out its business with the launch of a transitional-lending platform It's stepping into the business while other lenders are stepping back in the face of uncertainty The company is shooting to write $500...