A venture of Fairstead and InterVest Capital has acquired the Villas at Rockville, a 210-unit residential property in Rockville, Md, for $90 million, or $428,571/unit A venture of Cove Property Management and Advantage Properties sold the complex,...
Peak Capital Partners has paid $238 million, or $198,333/unit, for Province at Briarcliff, a 120-unit apartment property in Kansas City, Mo The Provo, Utah, investor purchased the property from Forum Real Estate Group in a deal brokered by Northmarq...
Waterton has paid $141 million, or $347,290/unit, for Veranda La Mesa, a 406-unit apartment property in La Mesa, Calif The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Pacific Urban Investors of Palo Alto, Calif The property, at 5353...
ColRich has paid $86 million, or $364,406/unit, for Madera Ridge, a 236-unit apartment property in Escondido, Calif The San Diego developer purchased the property, at 1051 West El Norte Parkway, from GW Williams Co of San Mateo, Calif The property...
Dallas Morning News The 300,000-square-foot Oncor Building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, has a new owner Chicago-based investor 3L Real Estate has purchased the 16-story property at 115 West 7th St, which was built in 1952 It’s currently...
JRK Property Holdings has acquired a 258-unit apartment property in Leawood, Kan, and is under contract to buy another property in Sarasota, Fla, for a total of $1685 million in separate deals The Los Angeles investment manager purchased the...
Olympus Property paid $1225 million, or $450,367/unit, for the Residences at Escaya, a 272-unit apartment complex in Chula Vista, Calif The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the property in November from its developer, Homefed Corp At the...
Aukum Group has paid $3838 million, or $249,220/unit, for Meadow Brook Place, a 154-unit apartment property in Vancouver, Wash The Larkspur, Calif, investor purchased the property from a local limited liability company Meadow Brook Place, at 2231 NE...
