Investment manager 29th Street Capital has paid $64 million, or $275,862/unit, for the 232-unit Solaire Wheaton in the Washington, DC, suburb of Silver Spring, Md The Chicago company bought the property from Washington Property Co of Bethesda,...
REBusiness Online Landmark Properties is planning to develop a 435-unit student-housing property near the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles The Athens, Ga, developer will break ground on the property at the corner of...
Dallas Morning News Crow Holdings is developing the first mass timber office project in North Texas The Dallas developer is building the 242,000-square-foot office project along State Highway 121 in Frisco, Texas The seven-story building, which is...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has announced plans for Parkstone at Indian Land, a 266-unit apartment property in Fort Mill, SC The Los Angeles company is injecting $148 million of equity into the property, which is being...
Atlanta Business Chronicle WC Acquisitions LLC wants to replace a Kroger grocery store in Marietta, Ga, with 322 apartment units Work could start as early as the end of this year on the five-story redevelopment, which will include 6,000 square feet...
South Florida Business Journal Two Roads Development has filed plans to build a 705-unit apartment project along Biscayne Bay in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood The city’s Urban Development Review Board will consider the West Palm Beach,...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Lincoln Avenue Capital has proposed building a 248-unit affordable-housing property in Cutler Bay, Fla, about 21 miles southwest of Miami The Santa Monica, Calif, company is planning the 10-story...
Commercial Property Executive Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp has acquired Gateway Center Plaza, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Chicago The New York investment firm purchased the property from Stockbridge Capital Group, which was represented by...
Dallas Morning News Ground is expected to break this summer on the 100-room Denizen Hotel in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas Archstreet Hotel Partners will build the four-story property on a nearly 20-acre site along State Highway 121 at Alma...