Commercial Real Estate Staff Report The $140 million senior loan against the Deptford Mall, a 1 million-square-foot enclosed shopping mall in Deptford, NJ, has been transferred to special servicing The transfer was highlighted this afternoon in a...
Gothamist Sugar Hill Capital Partners faces losing certain apartment buildings it owns in upper Manhattan to foreclosure as it has fallen behind on its mortgage payments The New York investment manager had purchased a portfolio of 53 apartment...
Starwood Property Trust has taken the former Broadway Trade Center, a 11 million-square-foot mixed-use property in downtown Los Angeles, by foreclosing against a $2451 million senior loan it held against it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report K-Star Asset Management LLC, a special servicing operation launched last April by KKR & Co, has started formally taking over special servicing rights for certain CMBS transactions The company will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co had ponied up $22 million of fresh equity to win the three-year term extension of the $300 million loan against its Santa Monica Place shopping center in Santa Monica, Calif The REIT, which also...
The Real Deal Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp is trying to avoid losing 635 Madison Ave, a 177,262-square-foot office building in midtown Manhattan, to foreclosure by arguing that a law passed during the coronavirus pandemic should protect it against...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million CMBS loan against the Market Square office complex at 1355 Market St and One Tenth St in San Francisco has been paid off The pay-off was highlighted this afternoon in a TreppWire alert...
Challenged CMBS loans against office buildings continued to roll into special servicing in February, increasing the overall volume by 161 percent from the previous month, to $3213 billion, according to Trepp Inc The office loans that transferred to...
The Real Deal LNR Partners, special servicer for a $41 million securitized loan against the 94,373-square-foot office building at 29 West 35th St in midtown Manhattan, has filed to take the property through foreclosure The loan is securitized...