Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal CIT Group has taken Plaza 360, a 115,186-square-foot office property in Oakland, Calif, through foreclosure The New York financial services provider had provided $35 million of financing against the property in 2017 The previous...
ConnectCRE Data center operator CyrusOne Inc has signed a 30-year lease for the ABX-1 data center, with 265,000 square feet in Ashburn, Va The property, at 21529 Beaumeade Circle, is being developed by Powerhouse Data Centers, a venture between...
REBusiness Online A venture of Urban Atlantic, Triden Development, Hines and Bridge Investment Group has opened Common Clover, a 248-unit apartment property on the grounds of the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC The property...
REBusiness Online Advance Realty Investors has begun leasing units at its 399-unit Wyldes apartment property in Harrison, NJ, near a PATH station providing access to Manhattan The five-story building, at 1100 South 5th St, has studio, one- and...
San Antonio Business Journal Allen Harrison Co has started construction late last month on a 340-unit apartment project in the New Braunfels, Texas, about 36 miles northeast of San Antonio The Houston developer is building the property on 1128 acres...
Dallas Business Journal Bull Creek Capital is breaking ground in August on Birchway Quarry Falls, a 378-unit apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas The property will be built at the northeast corner of Old Decatur Road and Interstate 20 It will...
REBusiness Online A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and the Davis Cos has opened Callia, a 403-unit apartment property in Phoenix Toll, of Fort Washington, Pa, and Davis, of Marlborough, Mass, broke ground on the property, at 100 West...
The Real Deal Turnbridge Equities has paid $255 million, or $48113/sf, for Laurel Park Commerce Center, a 53,000-square-foot industrial building in Rancho Dominguez, Calif The seller was not disclosed The property was built in 1986 at 19500 Rancho...
Nashville Business Journal SomeraRoad Inc has proposed building a 96,224-square-foot office building in Nashville, Tenn The project is being planned for five parcels at 475 to 487 Humphrey St, near its intersection with Chestnut Street, according to...