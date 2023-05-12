Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cherry Creek Ventures LLC has paid $683 million, or $355,729/unit, for Westlook Resort Living, a 192-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The affiliate of Topanga Management Co of Fresno, Calif, purchased...
REBusiness Online Wonderful Real Estate has broken ground on Wonderful Industrial Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Shafter, Calif The Bakersfield, Calif, developer is building the property at 5104 Express Ave, about 120 miles...
REBusiness Online A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and the Davis Cos has opened Callia, a 403-unit apartment property in Phoenix Toll, of Fort Washington, Pa, and Davis, of Marlborough, Mass, broke ground on the property, at 100 West...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stag Industrial Inc has paid $265 million, or $261/sf, for the 101,381-square-foot industrial building at 100 New England Ave in Piscataway, NJ The Boston REIT bought the property from Strato Inc, a maker...
The Real Deal Turnbridge Equities has paid $255 million, or $48113/sf, for Laurel Park Commerce Center, a 53,000-square-foot industrial building in Rancho Dominguez, Calif The seller was not disclosed The property was built in 1986 at 19500 Rancho...
Commercial Property Executive EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $396 million, or $20338/sf, for Central Connection, a two-building industrial property with 194,710 square feet in Denver The local company purchased the property from Comunale...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has sold the 189-unit Hotel Monaco in Seattle for $633 million, or $334,920/room The Bethesda, Md, REIT, which had acquired the property in 2011 for $512 million, sold it to InnVest Hotels of Toronto, according to a report in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Moishe Mana, founder of Moishe’s Moving Systems and GRM Document Management, has paid $7375 million, or $30250/sf, for Miami’s Museum Tower, a 243,825-square-foot office building...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers will break ground this summer on a 300,000-square-foot data center within the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Reno, Nev The West Jordan, Utah, company will build the property at 515 Double Eagle...