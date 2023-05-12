Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCRE Data center operator CyrusOne Inc has signed a 30-year lease for the ABX-1 data center, with 265,000 square feet in Ashburn, Va The property, at 21529 Beaumeade Circle, is being developed by Powerhouse Data Centers, a venture between...
REBusiness Online Wonderful Real Estate has broken ground on Wonderful Industrial Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Shafter, Calif The Bakersfield, Calif, developer is building the property at 5104 Express Ave, about 120 miles...
REBusiness Online Advance Realty Investors has begun leasing units at its 399-unit Wyldes apartment property in Harrison, NJ, near a PATH station providing access to Manhattan The five-story building, at 1100 South 5th St, has studio, one- and...
San Antonio Business Journal Allen Harrison Co has started construction late last month on a 340-unit apartment project in the New Braunfels, Texas, about 36 miles northeast of San Antonio The Houston developer is building the property on 1128 acres...
Dallas Business Journal Bull Creek Capital is breaking ground in August on Birchway Quarry Falls, a 378-unit apartment project in Fort Worth, Texas The property will be built at the northeast corner of Old Decatur Road and Interstate 20 It will...
REBusiness Online A venture of Toll Brothers Apartment Living and the Davis Cos has opened Callia, a 403-unit apartment property in Phoenix Toll, of Fort Washington, Pa, and Davis, of Marlborough, Mass, broke ground on the property, at 100 West...
Nashville Business Journal SomeraRoad Inc has proposed building a 96,224-square-foot office building in Nashville, Tenn The project is being planned for five parcels at 475 to 487 Humphrey St, near its intersection with Chestnut Street, according to...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Legacy Residential Group has filed an application with Miami city officials to build a 630-unit apartment project in Miami’s Princeton neighborhood The Miami Lakes, Fla, developer wants to build...
Orlando Business Journal Parkway Properties has plans to bring a 305-unit apartment project to a parking lot site in the Baldwin Park neighborhood of Orlando, Fla The Jackson, Miss, REIT wants to construct the five-story property at 2420 Lakemont...