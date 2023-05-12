Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volumes plunged during the first quarter by 42 percent when compared with the fourth quarter, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association When compared with a year...
The Mortgage Bankers Association again has lowered its projection for commercial mortgage lending volume this year The Washington, DC, trade group now says it expects volume to total $654 billion, down nearly 20 percent from last year’s $816...
Greystone has provided $3217 million of Fannie Mae financing against the Villas at Foxbrick, a 412-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Humble, Texas The loan, arranged by Cosmos Capital Group of New York, allowed the property’s...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $363 million of financing against the 220-unit Villa Annette Apartments in Moreno Valley, Calif The loan was used by the owner, Latco Enterprises of San Clemente, Calif, which completed the property last year, to...
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Montreal have provided $180 million of financing against the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta Proceeds from the five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, were used to retire a $160...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CMBS delinquencies inched up in April to $191 billion from $1907 billion, leaving the delinquency rate unchanged at 309 percent, according to Trepp Inc The small increase in delinquency was offset by a rise...
KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has arranged financing commitments totaling $672 million in the form of construction and permanent financing, as well as low-income housing tax credits, to fund the purchase and renovation of the...
The Real Deal RFR Realty has negotiated what is said to be a multi-year extension of the $1 billion mortgage against the 830,928-square-foot Seagram office building at 375 Park Ave in Manhattan The financing had matured this week and is comprised of...
Gantry has arranged $455 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 572-unit Union 505 Apartments in Albuquerque, NM The financing allowed the owner of the property, Texas Capital Partners of Phoenix, to retire a $255 million Fannie Mae loan that...