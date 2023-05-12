Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal CIT Group has taken Plaza 360, a 115,186-square-foot office property in Oakland, Calif, through foreclosure The New York financial services provider had provided $35 million of financing against the property in 2017 The previous...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stag Industrial Inc has paid $265 million, or $261/sf, for the 101,381-square-foot industrial building at 100 New England Ave in Piscataway, NJ The Boston REIT bought the property from Strato Inc, a maker...
The Real Deal Turnbridge Equities has paid $255 million, or $48113/sf, for Laurel Park Commerce Center, a 53,000-square-foot industrial building in Rancho Dominguez, Calif The seller was not disclosed The property was built in 1986 at 19500 Rancho...
Commercial Property Executive EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $396 million, or $20338/sf, for Central Connection, a two-building industrial property with 194,710 square feet in Denver The local company purchased the property from Comunale...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has sold the 189-unit Hotel Monaco in Seattle for $633 million, or $334,920/room The Bethesda, Md, REIT, which had acquired the property in 2011 for $512 million, sold it to InnVest Hotels of Toronto, according to a report in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Moishe Mana, founder of Moishe’s Moving Systems and GRM Document Management, has paid $7375 million, or $30250/sf, for Miami’s Museum Tower, a 243,825-square-foot office building...
Washington Business Journal An affiliate of Post Brothers has paid $6677 million, or nearly $230/sf, for the 290,762-square-foot office building at 2100 M St NW in the West End area of Washington DC The Philadelphia developer bought the property...
Boston Business Journal Long Wharf Capital LLC and Crosspoint Associates have partnered in the $24 million, or $106/sf, acquisition of the Twin City Shopping Center, a 226,739-square-foot retail property in Leominster, Mass, about 45 miles west of...
A group of Los Angeles investors operating as EB Parkway Holdings LLC has paid $555 million, or $52886/sf, for Encino Courtyard, a 104,943-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles ShopCore Properties sold the asset The deal was highlighted by Kidder...