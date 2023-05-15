Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal Laureate Capital LLC has paid $221 million, or $9151/sf, for Midtown Center, a 241,508-square-foot retail property in Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from an affiliate of DLC Management Corp...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has paid $123 million, or about $22369/sf, for Urban Centre, a 549,869-square-foot office property in Tampa, Fla The local real estate company acquired the two-building property from Starwood Property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $67 million, or $265,873/unit, for the 252-unit Spectrum apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from the Bascom Group of Irvine,...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...
The Real Deal CIT Group has taken Plaza 360, a 115,186-square-foot office property in Oakland, Calif, through foreclosure The New York financial services provider had provided $35 million of financing against the property in 2017 The previous...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cherry Creek Ventures LLC has paid $683 million, or $355,729/unit, for Westlook Resort Living, a 192-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The affiliate of Topanga Management Co of Fresno, Calif, purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stag Industrial Inc has paid $265 million, or $261/sf, for the 101,381-square-foot industrial building at 100 New England Ave in Piscataway, NJ The Boston REIT bought the property from Strato Inc, a maker...
The Real Deal Turnbridge Equities has paid $255 million, or $48113/sf, for Laurel Park Commerce Center, a 53,000-square-foot industrial building in Rancho Dominguez, Calif The seller was not disclosed The property was built in 1986 at 19500 Rancho...
Commercial Property Executive EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $396 million, or $20338/sf, for Central Connection, a two-building industrial property with 194,710 square feet in Denver The local company purchased the property from Comunale...