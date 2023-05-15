Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has paid $123 million, or about $22369/sf, for Urban Centre, a 549,869-square-foot office property in Tampa, Fla The local real estate company acquired the two-building property from Starwood Property...
REBusiness Online TWG Development will break ground soon on the 1827 Lofts, a 166-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer will build the property at 1827 North Meridian St, about two miles north of the city’s downtown It...
The Real Deal Slate Development Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership plan to convert the Hilton New York JFK Airport in the Ozone Park section of Queens, NY, into 318 affordable-housing apartment units, half of which would be earmarked for the...
Charlotte Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate is starting work later this month on a 350-unit apartment property in the Lower End area of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta real estate company recently paid more than $12 million for the project’s...
Crain’s New York Business A group led by Taconic Partners has started construction on a 698-unit apartment property at 405-407 West 206th St in Manhattan’s Inwood section The group includes LMXD and MSquared, also of New York A total of...
Dallas Morning News Hopewell Development has proposed building a business park with more than 100,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Canadian real estate company, with offices in Toronto and Calgary, Alberta, is...
REBusiness Online A local development group comprised of Milhaus, Gershman Partners and Citimark has broken ground on the Versa, a 233-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The group is building the property at Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues,...
ConnectCRE Harbor Group International and PB Development have formed a venture to develop the 240-unit Springside Middletown apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Middletown, Conn Harbor Group has an 80 percent stake in the venture The...
ConnectCRE Data center operator CyrusOne Inc has signed a 30-year lease for the ABX-1 data center, with 265,000 square feet in Ashburn, Va The property, at 21529 Beaumeade Circle, is being developed by Powerhouse Data Centers, a venture between...