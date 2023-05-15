Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has paid $123 million, or about $22369/sf, for Urban Centre, a 549,869-square-foot office property in Tampa, Fla The local real estate company acquired the two-building property from Starwood Property...
REBusiness Online TWG Development will break ground soon on the 1827 Lofts, a 166-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer will build the property at 1827 North Meridian St, about two miles north of the city’s downtown It...
Spieker Living Trust has paid $20 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 60-unit Midtown Court Apartments in Palo Alto, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, trust purchased the property from an affiliate of Webster Financial Corp of Stamford, Conn The deal was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $67 million, or $265,873/unit, for the 252-unit Spectrum apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from the Bascom Group of Irvine,...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...
REBusiness Online A local development group comprised of Milhaus, Gershman Partners and Citimark has broken ground on the Versa, a 233-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The group is building the property at Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues,...
The Real Deal CIT Group has taken Plaza 360, a 115,186-square-foot office property in Oakland, Calif, through foreclosure The New York financial services provider had provided $35 million of financing against the property in 2017 The previous...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cherry Creek Ventures LLC has paid $683 million, or $355,729/unit, for Westlook Resort Living, a 192-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The affiliate of Topanga Management Co of Fresno, Calif, purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stag Industrial Inc has paid $265 million, or $261/sf, for the 101,381-square-foot industrial building at 100 New England Ave in Piscataway, NJ The Boston REIT bought the property from Strato Inc, a maker...