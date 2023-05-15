Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal Laureate Capital LLC has paid $221 million, or $9151/sf, for Midtown Center, a 241,508-square-foot retail property in Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from an affiliate of DLC Management Corp...
Spieker Living Trust has paid $20 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 60-unit Midtown Court Apartments in Palo Alto, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, trust purchased the property from an affiliate of Webster Financial Corp of Stamford, Conn The deal was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $67 million, or $265,873/unit, for the 252-unit Spectrum apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from the Bascom Group of Irvine,...
Charlotte Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate is starting work later this month on a 350-unit apartment property in the Lower End area of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta real estate company recently paid more than $12 million for the project’s...
South Florida Business Journal Cavache Properties recently paid $8 million for a church site in Pompano Beach, Fla, where it plans to build a two-building apartment project The church sits on five acres at 210 to 217 NE Third St, and 290 NE Second...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...
The Real Deal CIT Group has taken Plaza 360, a 115,186-square-foot office property in Oakland, Calif, through foreclosure The New York financial services provider had provided $35 million of financing against the property in 2017 The previous...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cherry Creek Ventures LLC has paid $683 million, or $355,729/unit, for Westlook Resort Living, a 192-unit apartment property in Reno, Nev The affiliate of Topanga Management Co of Fresno, Calif, purchased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stag Industrial Inc has paid $265 million, or $261/sf, for the 101,381-square-foot industrial building at 100 New England Ave in Piscataway, NJ The Boston REIT bought the property from Strato Inc, a maker...