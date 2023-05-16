Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gramercy Property Trust is redeveloping the site of the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market in Opa-locka, Fla, into a six-building industrial property The New York company recently received approval for the...
ConnectCRE Breeden Construction has completed the Station at Chester, a 201-unit apartment property in Chester, Va Work on the $275 million development began in March 2021 Station at Chester, at 4101 Runner Loop, spans five buildings and houses 65...
A venture of Kearny Real Estate Co and Dune Real Estate Partners is planning to build Harbor Logistics Center, a 163,000-square-foot industrial property in Santa Ana, Calif Kearny, of Los Angeles, and Dune, of New York, will demolish a 119,527-sf...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Development Corp filed plans last week to build a 180-unit seniors apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla The project is being planned for a development site on the west...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Edge Central Development Partners wants to develop a mixed-use project on the site of the former headquarters of the St Petersburg, Fla, Police Department Plans for the development, which is being called Orange Station,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Capital, Intalex Capital and CDS International Holdings has bought the 343,500-square-foot office building at 110 East Broward Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $43 million, or about $12518/sf An...
Dallas Morning News Niagara Bottling is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with more than 12 million square feet in Lancaster, Texas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario, Calif, will...
Dallas Morning News Velocis has proposed developing a three-building business park in Denton, Texas, about 32 miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas real estate investor is building Mayhill 380, with more than 260,000...
Houston Business Journal GTIS Partners is breaking ground in October on a 484,000-square-foot industrial project in Pasadena, Texas, about 14 miles southeast of Houston The New York real estate company recently completed its purchase of the...