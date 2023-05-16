Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Gramercy Property Trust is redeveloping the site of the Opa Locka Hialeah Flea Market in Opa-locka, Fla, into a six-building industrial property The New York company recently received approval for the...
South Florida Business Journal Hernandez Development has been approved to build a 146,800-square-foot self-storage facility in Opa-locka, Fla The property will be built on a 22-acre site at 14301 NW 27th Ave, which is currently home to a 3,900-sf...
ConnectCRE Breeden Construction has completed the Station at Chester, a 201-unit apartment property in Chester, Va Work on the $275 million development began in March 2021 Station at Chester, at 4101 Runner Loop, spans five buildings and houses 65...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Development Corp filed plans last week to build a 180-unit seniors apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla The project is being planned for a development site on the west...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Edge Central Development Partners wants to develop a mixed-use project on the site of the former headquarters of the St Petersburg, Fla, Police Department Plans for the development, which is being called Orange Station,...
Multi-Housing News State Farm Life Insurance has provided $221 million of financing against the 102-unit Fireside Flats Apartments in Seattle Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed rate The loan allows the property’s owner and...
Dallas Morning News Niagara Bottling is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with more than 12 million square feet in Lancaster, Texas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario, Calif, will...
Dallas Morning News Velocis has proposed developing a three-building business park in Denton, Texas, about 32 miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas real estate investor is building Mayhill 380, with more than 260,000...
Houston Business Journal GTIS Partners is breaking ground in October on a 484,000-square-foot industrial project in Pasadena, Texas, about 14 miles southeast of Houston The New York real estate company recently completed its purchase of the...