Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Boyd Development Corp filed plans last week to build a 180-unit seniors apartment property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Winter Garden, Fla The project is being planned for a development site on the west...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Edge Central Development Partners wants to develop a mixed-use project on the site of the former headquarters of the St Petersburg, Fla, Police Department Plans for the development, which is being called Orange Station,...
REBusiness Online Maple Leaf has paid $23 million, or about $178,294/unit, for a pair of apartment properties totaling 129 units in Stratford, Conn Navarino Properties sold the apartments in a deal brokered by Northeast Private Client Group The...
Milwaukee Business Journal Laureate Capital LLC has paid $221 million, or $9151/sf, for Midtown Center, a 241,508-square-foot retail property in Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from an affiliate of DLC Management Corp...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has paid $123 million, or about $22369/sf, for Urban Centre, a 549,869-square-foot office property in Tampa, Fla The local real estate company acquired the two-building property from Starwood Property...
Spieker Living Trust has paid $20 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 60-unit Midtown Court Apartments in Palo Alto, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, trust purchased the property from an affiliate of Webster Financial Corp of Stamford, Conn The deal was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $67 million, or $265,873/unit, for the 252-unit Spectrum apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from the Bascom Group of Irvine,...
Charlotte Business Journal RangeWater Real Estate is starting work later this month on a 350-unit apartment property in the Lower End area of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta real estate company recently paid more than $12 million for the project’s...
South Florida Business Journal Cavache Properties recently paid $8 million for a church site in Pompano Beach, Fla, where it plans to build a two-building apartment project The church sits on five acres at 210 to 217 NE Third St, and 290 NE Second...