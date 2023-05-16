Log In or Subscribe to read more
ConnectCRE Faropoint has bought a 119,000-square-foot light industrial building in Swedesboro, NJ, for $13 million, or about $10924/sf Newvine Corp sold the property, which sits on 12 acres at 1654 High Hill Road, in a deal brokered by CBRE The...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Capital, Intalex Capital and CDS International Holdings has bought the 343,500-square-foot office building at 110 East Broward Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $43 million, or about $12518/sf An...
Multi-Housing News State Farm Life Insurance has provided $221 million of financing against the 102-unit Fireside Flats Apartments in Seattle Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed rate The loan allows the property’s owner and...
REBusiness Online Maple Leaf has paid $23 million, or about $178,294/unit, for a pair of apartment properties totaling 129 units in Stratford, Conn Navarino Properties sold the apartments in a deal brokered by Northeast Private Client Group The...
Madison Realty Capital has provided $585 million of financing for the completion of the Ritz-Carlton Resort and Residences in Paradise Valley at The Palmeraie in Paradise Valley, Ariz The property is being developed on 122 acres straddling the...
Milwaukee Business Journal Laureate Capital LLC has paid $221 million, or $9151/sf, for Midtown Center, a 241,508-square-foot retail property in Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from an affiliate of DLC Management Corp...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has paid $123 million, or about $22369/sf, for Urban Centre, a 549,869-square-foot office property in Tampa, Fla The local real estate company acquired the two-building property from Starwood Property...
Spieker Living Trust has paid $20 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 60-unit Midtown Court Apartments in Palo Alto, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, trust purchased the property from an affiliate of Webster Financial Corp of Stamford, Conn The deal was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $67 million, or $265,873/unit, for the 252-unit Spectrum apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from the Bascom Group of Irvine,...