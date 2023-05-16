Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Archway Equities has paid $150 million, or $389,610/unit, for the Paseos at Montclair North, a 385-unit apartment property in Montclair, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, commercial real estate investor...
ConnectCRE Breeden Construction has completed the Station at Chester, a 201-unit apartment property in Chester, Va Work on the $275 million development began in March 2021 Station at Chester, at 4101 Runner Loop, spans five buildings and houses 65...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Capital, Intalex Capital and CDS International Holdings has bought the 343,500-square-foot office building at 110 East Broward Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $43 million, or about $12518/sf An...
REBusiness Online Maple Leaf has paid $23 million, or about $178,294/unit, for a pair of apartment properties totaling 129 units in Stratford, Conn Navarino Properties sold the apartments in a deal brokered by Northeast Private Client Group The...
Milwaukee Business Journal Laureate Capital LLC has paid $221 million, or $9151/sf, for Midtown Center, a 241,508-square-foot retail property in Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from an affiliate of DLC Management Corp...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has paid $123 million, or about $22369/sf, for Urban Centre, a 549,869-square-foot office property in Tampa, Fla The local real estate company acquired the two-building property from Starwood Property...
Spieker Living Trust has paid $20 million, or $333,333/unit, for the 60-unit Midtown Court Apartments in Palo Alto, Calif The Sunnyvale, Calif, trust purchased the property from an affiliate of Webster Financial Corp of Stamford, Conn The deal was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Davlyn Investments has paid $67 million, or $265,873/unit, for the 252-unit Spectrum apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager purchased the property from the Bascom Group of Irvine,...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...