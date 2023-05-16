Log In or Subscribe to read more
Milwaukee Business Journal Laureate Capital LLC has paid $221 million, or $9151/sf, for Midtown Center, a 241,508-square-foot retail property in Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from an affiliate of DLC Management Corp...
REBusiness Online TWG Development will break ground soon on the 1827 Lofts, a 166-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer will build the property at 1827 North Meridian St, about two miles north of the city’s downtown It...
REBusiness Online A local development group comprised of Milhaus, Gershman Partners and Citimark has broken ground on the Versa, a 233-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The group is building the property at Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Zeller Realty is offering for sale Old Orchard Towers, a 355,195-square-foot office property in Skokie, Ill The Chicago real estate firm, which had acquired the property in 2007 for $65 million, hired Cushman &...
Opus Group has broken ground on the Southeast Industrial Park, a 125,000-square-foot industrial property in Cottage Grove, Minn The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property at 7530 91st St Alcove, about 25 miles southeast of Minneapolis...
Dallas Morning News Dollar General Corp has leased a massive industrial building in Justin, Texas, about 25 miles north of Fort Worth, Texas The Goodlettsville, Tenn, variety store chain is leasing more than 1 million square feet in the Intermodal...
Dallas Business Journal Cacique Foods has moved its corporate headquarters to 1410 Westridge Circle North, a 122,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The family-owned Hispanic food manufacturer previously had housed...
Commercial Observer Metalrays, an electric-bike manufacturer, has signed a 109,912-square-foot lease at a soon-to-be-built industrial building at 1003 Konica Drive in Elkton, Md The single-story building is being developed by McConnell Development...
FoxBusinesscom T-Mobile is closing its 16,987-square-foot store at 1 Stockton St in San Francisco The telecommunication company is the sole occupant of the property on a lease that runs through November 2026 Vornado Realty Trust owns the property,...