Tampa Bay Business Journal Edge Central Development Partners wants to develop a mixed-use project on the site of the former headquarters of the St Petersburg, Fla, Police Department Plans for the development, which is being called Orange Station,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Pebb Capital, Intalex Capital and CDS International Holdings has bought the 343,500-square-foot office building at 110 East Broward Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $43 million, or about $12518/sf An...
Dallas Morning News Niagara Bottling is starting construction this summer on an industrial project with more than 12 million square feet in Lancaster, Texas The family-owned and operated beverage manufacturer, which is based in Ontario, Calif, will...
Dallas Morning News Velocis has proposed developing a three-building business park in Denton, Texas, about 32 miles north of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The Dallas real estate investor is building Mayhill 380, with more than 260,000...
Houston Business Journal GTIS Partners is breaking ground in October on a 484,000-square-foot industrial project in Pasadena, Texas, about 14 miles southeast of Houston The New York real estate company recently completed its purchase of the...
Madison Realty Capital has provided $585 million of financing for the completion of the Ritz-Carlton Resort and Residences in Paradise Valley at The Palmeraie in Paradise Valley, Ariz The property is being developed on 122 acres straddling the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has paid $123 million, or about $22369/sf, for Urban Centre, a 549,869-square-foot office property in Tampa, Fla The local real estate company acquired the two-building property from Starwood Property...
REBusiness Online TWG Development will break ground soon on the 1827 Lofts, a 166-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer will build the property at 1827 North Meridian St, about two miles north of the city’s downtown It...
The Real Deal Slate Development Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership plan to convert the Hilton New York JFK Airport in the Ozone Park section of Queens, NY, into 318 affordable-housing apartment units, half of which would be earmarked for the...