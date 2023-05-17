Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northwind Group has acquired a senior $100 million piece of a $207 million mortgage that Parkview Financial had provided last year to help facilitate the redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into a 414-unit apartment property The New York...
Varde Partners has provided $76 million of financing against the 192-room St Regis Chicago, a recently opened luxury hotel in the lower 21 floors of the 101-story 401 East Wacker Drive building The building also includes 393 residential condominium...
Greystone has provided $3403 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 268-unit Lakes at Nottingham apartment property in Pensacola, Fla, refinancing a $3087 million Fannie loan that had been provided in 2020 The latest loan has a five-year term and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Archway Equities has paid $150 million, or $389,610/unit, for the Paseos at Montclair North, a 385-unit apartment property in Montclair, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, commercial real estate investor...
Multi-Housing News State Farm Life Insurance has provided $221 million of financing against the 102-unit Fireside Flats Apartments in Seattle Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed rate The loan allows the property’s owner and...
Madison Realty Capital has provided $585 million of financing for the completion of the Ritz-Carlton Resort and Residences in Paradise Valley at The Palmeraie in Paradise Valley, Ariz The property is being developed on 122 acres straddling the...
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded only 168 loans totaling $3 billion against apartment and seniors-housing properties during its second fiscal quarter, which ended March 31 That was down 49 percent from a year ago Likewise,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volumes plunged during the first quarter by 42 percent when compared with the fourth quarter, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association When compared with a year...
The Mortgage Bankers Association again has lowered its projection for commercial mortgage lending volume this year The Washington, DC, trade group now says it expects volume to total $654 billion, down nearly 20 percent from last year’s $816...