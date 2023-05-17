Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Balogh Family Partnership has paid $1425 million, or about $14787/sf, for One President’s Plaza, a 96,376-square-foot office building in Tampa, Fla A private equity firm calling itself Tampa Eisenhower LLC was the...
The Real Deal A venture of Monian Group and Bushburg Properties has reached a deal to sell the 467-unit apartment property at 123 Linden St in Brooklyn, NY for between $325 million and $335 million, or up to $717,345/unit The 26-story building,...
The Registry Jamison Properties has sold the 68,845-square-foot medical-office building at 701 East 28th St in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $42124/sf CBRE brokered the deal for the Los Angeles investment firm and the unnamed buyer The...
Dallas Morning News United Pacific Industries has bought a 279,180-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, truck and auto parts company purchased the industrial building, at 3827 North McDonald...
Austin Business Journal Nitya Capital has sold Park at Crestview, a 248-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Houston company sold the complex to Nord Group of New York The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was most recently...
Commercial Property Executive RA Centers has paid $277 million, or $41137/sf, for Meadows Village Center, a 67,336-square-foot retail property in Temecula, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange...
ConnectCRE Bridge Logistics Properties has acquired a 202,000-square-foot industrial warehouse at 1-5 Plant Road in Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, for $45 million, or about $22277/sf The property is leased to Direct Freight Express Its sale was arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Archway Equities has paid $150 million, or $389,610/unit, for the Paseos at Montclair North, a 385-unit apartment property in Montclair, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, commercial real estate investor...
ConnectCRE Faropoint has bought a 119,000-square-foot light industrial building in Swedesboro, NJ, for $13 million, or about $10924/sf Newvine Corp sold the property, which sits on 12 acres at 1654 High Hill Road, in a deal brokered by CBRE The...