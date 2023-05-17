Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shops at Mission Viejo, a 124 million-square-foot shopping mall in the Southern California city of Mission Viejo, Calif, has been appraised at a value of $298 million, just more than the $295 million that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1 billion loan against the Seagram office building at 375 Park Ave in Manhattan has had its term extended by a year through May 2024 as part of a modification negotiated by the building’s owner,...
The Washington, DC, office market had an availability rate of 217 percent in the first quarter - a record high - according to Savills Meanwhile, its office inventory fell to 1221 million sf from 124 million sf at the same time in 2022...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2325 million loan against the 327 million-square-foot Aspiria office campus in Overland Park, Kan, has transferred to special servicing due to imminent default The transfer to special servicer KeyBank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $65 million securitized mortgage against the Kingwood Center, a 130,218-square-foot mixed-use property in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, NY, has transferred to special servicing as its expected to...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...
Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Montreal have provided $180 million of financing against the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta Proceeds from the five-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, were used to retire a $160...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CMBS delinquencies inched up in April to $191 billion from $1907 billion, leaving the delinquency rate unchanged at 309 percent, according to Trepp Inc The small increase in delinquency was offset by a rise...
The Real Deal RFR Realty has negotiated what is said to be a multi-year extension of the $1 billion mortgage against the 830,928-square-foot Seagram office building at 375 Park Ave in Manhattan The financing had matured this week and is comprised of...