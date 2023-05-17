Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Registry Jamison Properties has sold the 68,845-square-foot medical-office building at 701 East 28th St in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $42124/sf CBRE brokered the deal for the Los Angeles investment firm and the unnamed buyer The...
Commercial Property Executive RA Centers has paid $277 million, or $41137/sf, for Meadows Village Center, a 67,336-square-foot retail property in Temecula, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange...
Rentvcom Ground has broken on the 266,025-square-foot University District office building in Seattle The property is being built at 4300 Brooklyn Ave NE, directly above the U District light rail station It will have a rooftop terrace and 3,519 sf of...
The Washington, DC, office market had an availability rate of 217 percent in the first quarter - a record high - according to Savills Meanwhile, its office inventory fell to 1221 million sf from 124 million sf at the same time in 2022...
A venture of Kearny Real Estate Co and Dune Real Estate Partners is planning to build Harbor Logistics Center, a 163,000-square-foot industrial property in Santa Ana, Calif Kearny, of Los Angeles, and Dune, of New York, will demolish a 119,527-sf...
Multi-Housing News State Farm Life Insurance has provided $221 million of financing against the 102-unit Fireside Flats Apartments in Seattle Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed rate The loan allows the property’s owner and...
REJournalscom Molson Coors Beverage Co has agreed to lease 83,848 square feet of office space at BMO Tower, a 148 million-sf office property in Chicago The brewing company, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, will take its space when...
The Real Deal CIT Group has taken Plaza 360, a 115,186-square-foot office property in Oakland, Calif, through foreclosure The New York financial services provider had provided $35 million of financing against the property in 2017 The previous...
REBusiness Online Wonderful Real Estate has broken ground on Wonderful Industrial Park, a 11 million-square-foot industrial property in Shafter, Calif The Bakersfield, Calif, developer is building the property at 5104 Express Ave, about 120 miles...