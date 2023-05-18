Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Zions Bancorp has provided $85 million of fixed-rate mortgage debt against 519,277 square feet at the Brier Creek Commons retail property in Raleigh, NC Part of the loan is being included in an upcoming...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided $2856 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Equus Capital Partners’ purchase of Sierra Sun, a 150-unit apartment property in Puyallup, Wash Equus, a Newtown Square,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $3192 million of mortgage financing against the 250,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s financial district that houses Century 21’s flagship store The revamped...
Northwind Group has acquired a senior $100 million piece of a $207 million mortgage that Parkview Financial had provided last year to help facilitate the redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into a 414-unit apartment property The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gantry has arranged $416 million of Freddie Mac financing against Lunaire at Estrella, a 240-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The five-year loan pays a fixed rate that’s less than 5 percent...
Varde Partners has provided $76 million of financing against the 192-room St Regis Chicago, a recently opened luxury hotel in the lower 21 floors of the 101-story 401 East Wacker Drive building The building also includes 393 residential condominium...
Greystone has provided $3403 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 268-unit Lakes at Nottingham apartment property in Pensacola, Fla, refinancing a $3087 million Fannie loan that had been provided in 2020 The latest loan has a five-year term and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Archway Equities has paid $150 million, or $389,610/unit, for the Paseos at Montclair North, a 385-unit apartment property in Montclair, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, commercial real estate investor...
Multi-Housing News State Farm Life Insurance has provided $221 million of financing against the 102-unit Fireside Flats Apartments in Seattle Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed rate The loan allows the property’s owner and...