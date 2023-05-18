Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on the third and final building of Tollway Corporate Center, a 408,195-square-foot industrial property in North Aurora, Ill Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and Principal, of Des...
The Real Deal The buzz is that a venture of Gencom Group, GD Holdings and Magellan Development paid $134 million, or $697,916/room, for the 192-room St Regis Chicago hotel The deal, however, has not yet appeared in Cook County, Ill, public records...
The Real Deal Roku is offering for sublease a 162,600-square-foot office building in the Coleman Highline Tech Campus, a 15 million-sf property in San Jose, Calif The streaming company has hired Colliers to market the space, at 1143 Coleman Ave,...
REBusiness Online A partnership of Flaherty & Collins Properties and the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has broken ground on the 204-unit Marquee at Cedar Lee apartment property It will cost $60 million to develop and is being constructed at...
The Washington, DC, office market had an availability rate of 217 percent in the first quarter - a record high - according to Savills Meanwhile, its office inventory fell to 1221 million sf from 124 million sf at the same time in 2022...
REJournalscom Molson Coors Beverage Co has agreed to lease 83,848 square feet of office space at BMO Tower, a 148 million-sf office property in Chicago The brewing company, which was represented by Cushman & Wakefield, will take its space when...
Milwaukee Business Journal Laureate Capital LLC has paid $221 million, or $9151/sf, for Midtown Center, a 241,508-square-foot retail property in Milwaukee The Atlanta company purchased the shopping center from an affiliate of DLC Management Corp...
REBusiness Online TWG Development will break ground soon on the 1827 Lofts, a 166-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The local developer will build the property at 1827 North Meridian St, about two miles north of the city’s downtown It...
REBusiness Online A local development group comprised of Milhaus, Gershman Partners and Citimark has broken ground on the Versa, a 233-unit apartment property in Indianapolis The group is building the property at Guilford and Broad Ripple avenues,...