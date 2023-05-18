Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Starwood Capital Group affiliate that owns 301 South College St in Charlotte, NC, is negotiating the possible term extension of the $15881 million securitized mortgage against the 988,646-square-foot...
Northwind Group has acquired a senior $100 million piece of a $207 million mortgage that Parkview Financial had provided last year to help facilitate the redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into a 414-unit apartment property The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kroll Bond Rating Agency has placed bonds from 11 CMBS conduit transactions on watch for possible downgrade because of their exposure to underperforming office properties The 11 deals were issued between...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shops at Mission Viejo, a 124 million-square-foot shopping mall in the Southern California city of Mission Viejo, Calif, has been appraised at a value of $298 million, just more than the $295 million that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $1 billion loan against the Seagram office building at 375 Park Ave in Manhattan has had its term extended by a year through May 2024 as part of a modification negotiated by the building’s owner,...
The Washington, DC, office market had an availability rate of 217 percent in the first quarter - a record high - according to Savills Meanwhile, its office inventory fell to 1221 million sf from 124 million sf at the same time in 2022...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $2325 million loan against the 327 million-square-foot Aspiria office campus in Overland Park, Kan, has transferred to special servicing due to imminent default The transfer to special servicer KeyBank...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $65 million securitized mortgage against the Kingwood Center, a 130,218-square-foot mixed-use property in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, NY, has transferred to special servicing as its expected to...
Pacific Retail Capital Partners last Friday completed its purchase of the Bridgewater Commons shopping center and its adjoining Village at Bridgewater Commons open-air retail center in northern New Jersey The company, which assumed a $300 million...