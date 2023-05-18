Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on the third and final building of Tollway Corporate Center, a 408,195-square-foot industrial property in North Aurora, Ill Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and Principal, of Des...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is that a 19-story JW Marriott hotel and condominium project is being planned for the Craig Ranch development in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The property would have 290 hotel rooms and about 48 condos It would...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to resume next month on Wade Park, a 175-acre mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, that’s been stalled for more than five years Work on the project began in 2014, but came to a halt in 2017 It was expected...
REBusiness Online Sterling Equities has sold the 155,663-square-foot Foster Plaza Nine office building in Pittsburgh’s Parkway West area The buyer and purchase price could not be learned Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of the seller The...
REBusiness Online A venture between Magellan Development, RAS Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Affinius Capital has completed work on the 450-unit Prospect Union Square apartment property in Somerville, Mass, and has begun leasing it The...
BisNow JBG Smith Properties Inc has sold an 80 percent stake in its 291,000-square-foot headquarters at 4747 Bethesda Ave in Bethesda, Md, for $196 million The buyer of the stake could not be learned The company had developed the 15-story building...
REBusiness Online A partnership of Flaherty & Collins Properties and the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has broken ground on the 204-unit Marquee at Cedar Lee apartment property It will cost $60 million to develop and is being constructed at...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood will start construction this summer on a pair of industrial buildings totaling nearly 500,000 square feet at its AllianceTexas development in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings are being developed on a speculative basis...
Rentvcom Ground has broken on the 266,025-square-foot University District office building in Seattle The property is being built at 4300 Brooklyn Ave NE, directly above the U District light rail station It will have a rooftop terrace and 3,519 sf of...