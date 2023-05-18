Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News The buzz is that a 19-story JW Marriott hotel and condominium project is being planned for the Craig Ranch development in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The property would have 290 hotel rooms and about 48 condos It would...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to resume next month on Wade Park, a 175-acre mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, that’s been stalled for more than five years Work on the project began in 2014, but came to a halt in 2017 It was expected...
REBusiness Online Park Avenue Lifestyle is planning a seniors-housing property on a site it has purchased at the James Run mixed-use development in Bel Air, Md The Winter Park, Fla, company, which owns and operates nine seniors-housing properties,...
REBusiness Online Co-op Solutions has agreed to lease 99,700 square feet of office space at the 150,996-sf Palisade Building in West Des Moines, Iowa The financial services company is taking the space from the property’s, R&R Realty Group...
The Real Deal The buzz is that a venture of Gencom Group, GD Holdings and Magellan Development paid $134 million, or $697,916/room, for the 192-room St Regis Chicago hotel The deal, however, has not yet appeared in Cook County, Ill, public records...
REBusiness Online A venture between Magellan Development, RAS Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Affinius Capital has completed work on the 450-unit Prospect Union Square apartment property in Somerville, Mass, and has begun leasing it The...
REBusiness Online A partnership of Flaherty & Collins Properties and the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has broken ground on the 204-unit Marquee at Cedar Lee apartment property It will cost $60 million to develop and is being constructed at...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood will start construction this summer on a pair of industrial buildings totaling nearly 500,000 square feet at its AllianceTexas development in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings are being developed on a speculative basis...
Rentvcom Ground has broken on the 266,025-square-foot University District office building in Seattle The property is being built at 4300 Brooklyn Ave NE, directly above the U District light rail station It will have a rooftop terrace and 3,519 sf of...