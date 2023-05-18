Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on the third and final building of Tollway Corporate Center, a 408,195-square-foot industrial property in North Aurora, Ill Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and Principal, of Des...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is that a 19-story JW Marriott hotel and condominium project is being planned for the Craig Ranch development in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The property would have 290 hotel rooms and about 48 condos It would...
REBusiness Online Park Avenue Lifestyle is planning a seniors-housing property on a site it has purchased at the James Run mixed-use development in Bel Air, Md The Winter Park, Fla, company, which owns and operates nine seniors-housing properties,...
REBusiness Online A venture between Magellan Development, RAS Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Affinius Capital has completed work on the 450-unit Prospect Union Square apartment property in Somerville, Mass, and has begun leasing it The...
REBusiness Online A partnership of Flaherty & Collins Properties and the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has broken ground on the 204-unit Marquee at Cedar Lee apartment property It will cost $60 million to develop and is being constructed at...
Dallas Morning News United Pacific Industries has bought a 279,180-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The Long Beach, Calif, truck and auto parts company purchased the industrial building, at 3827 North McDonald...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood will start construction this summer on a pair of industrial buildings totaling nearly 500,000 square feet at its AllianceTexas development in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings are being developed on a speculative basis...
Austin Business Journal Nitya Capital has sold Park at Crestview, a 248-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas The Houston company sold the complex to Nord Group of New York The purchase price was not disclosed, but the property was most recently...
Rentvcom Ground has broken on the 266,025-square-foot University District office building in Seattle The property is being built at 4300 Brooklyn Ave NE, directly above the U District light rail station It will have a rooftop terrace and 3,519 sf of...