The $225 million of senior financing that Citigroup and Bank of Montreal had provided to help fund 601W Cos' $377 million, or $236/sf, purchase of the Harborside 1 and 2 buildings in Jersey City, NJ, pays a coupon of 548...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided $2856 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Equus Capital Partners’ purchase of Sierra Sun, a 150-unit apartment property in Puyallup, Wash Equus, a Newtown Square,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $3192 million of mortgage financing against the 250,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s financial district that houses Century 21’s flagship store The revamped...
Northwind Group has acquired a senior $100 million piece of a $207 million mortgage that Parkview Financial had provided last year to help facilitate the redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into a 414-unit apartment property The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gantry has arranged $416 million of Freddie Mac financing against Lunaire at Estrella, a 240-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The five-year loan pays a fixed rate that’s less than 5 percent...
Varde Partners has provided $76 million of financing against the 192-room St Regis Chicago, a recently opened luxury hotel in the lower 21 floors of the 101-story 401 East Wacker Drive building The building also includes 393 residential condominium...
Greystone has provided $3403 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 268-unit Lakes at Nottingham apartment property in Pensacola, Fla, refinancing a $3087 million Fannie loan that had been provided in 2020 The latest loan has a five-year term and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Archway Equities has paid $150 million, or $389,610/unit, for the Paseos at Montclair North, a 385-unit apartment property in Montclair, Calif The Beverly Hills, Calif, commercial real estate investor...
Multi-Housing News State Farm Life Insurance has provided $221 million of financing against the 102-unit Fireside Flats Apartments in Seattle Gantry arranged the 10-year loan, which pays a fixed rate The loan allows the property’s owner and...