Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bridge Logistics Properties has lined up $7026 million of mortgage financing from CIBC against a portfolio of seven industrial buildings with 543,731 square feet Bridge Logistics is the industrial-property...
The Real Deal Starwood Property Trust is expected to take the Shops at the LondonHouse, a 30,000-square-foot retail property along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, through foreclosure The Miami mortgage REIT last quarter had placed a $42 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Decron Properties is offering for sale two apartment properties with a total of 399 units in Thousand Oaks, Calif The Los Angeles investor has hired Marcus & Millichap’s...
The $225 million of senior financing that Citigroup and Bank of Montreal had provided to help fund 601W Cos' $377 million, or $236/sf, purchase of the Harborside 1 and 2 buildings in Jersey City, NJ, pays a coupon of 548...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Zions Bancorp has provided $85 million of fixed-rate mortgage debt against 519,277 square feet at the Brier Creek Commons retail property in Raleigh, NC Part of the loan is being included in an upcoming...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has provided $2856 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Equus Capital Partners’ purchase of Sierra Sun, a 150-unit apartment property in Puyallup, Wash Equus, a Newtown Square,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bank of America has provided $3192 million of mortgage financing against the 250,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s financial district that houses Century 21’s flagship store The revamped...
Northwind Group has acquired a senior $100 million piece of a $207 million mortgage that Parkview Financial had provided last year to help facilitate the redevelopment of the Hudson Hotel in Manhattan into a 414-unit apartment property The New York...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Gantry has arranged $416 million of Freddie Mac financing against Lunaire at Estrella, a 240-unit apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The five-year loan pays a fixed rate that’s less than 5 percent...