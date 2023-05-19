Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
The Real Deal Starwood Property Trust is expected to take the Shops at the LondonHouse, a 30,000-square-foot retail property along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, through foreclosure The Miami mortgage REIT last quarter had placed a $42 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 297,548-square-foot office building at 500 Mamaroneck Ave in the Westchester County, NY, town of Harrison that Empire State Realty Trust Inc sold for $53 million, or $178/sf, has been split into fee and...
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on the third and final building of Tollway Corporate Center, a 408,195-square-foot industrial property in North Aurora, Ill Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and Principal, of Des...
REBusiness Online Co-op Solutions has agreed to lease 99,700 square feet of office space at the 150,996-sf Palisade Building in West Des Moines, Iowa The financial services company is taking the space from the property’s, R&R Realty Group...
The Real Deal The buzz is that a venture of Gencom Group, GD Holdings and Magellan Development paid $134 million, or $697,916/room, for the 192-room St Regis Chicago hotel The deal, however, has not yet appeared in Cook County, Ill, public records...
The Real Deal Roku is offering for sublease a 162,600-square-foot office building in the Coleman Highline Tech Campus, a 15 million-sf property in San Jose, Calif The streaming company has hired Colliers to market the space, at 1143 Coleman Ave,...
REBusiness Online A partnership of Flaherty & Collins Properties and the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has broken ground on the 204-unit Marquee at Cedar Lee apartment property It will cost $60 million to develop and is being constructed at...
The Washington, DC, office market had an availability rate of 217 percent in the first quarter - a record high - according to Savills Meanwhile, its office inventory fell to 1221 million sf from 124 million sf at the same time in 2022...