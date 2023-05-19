Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A venture of PCCP LLC and Endeavor Development has broken ground on the second and final phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park, an 849,097-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Endeavor, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The servicer of the $275 million mortgage against the fee interest in the Row Hotel, formerly the Milford Plaza at 700 Eighth Ave in Manhattan, has deemed its advances to no longer be recoverable As a...
REBusiness Online J&L Cos has completed construction on Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment property in the Iron Bound neighborhood of Newark, NJ Leasing is underway at the property, which has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has wrapped up construction on Manor Hialeah, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla Work on the apartments began nearly two years ago The property...
South Florida Business Journal Compson Associates has proposed building the Aletto at Sanborn Square office and retail project in downtown Boca Raton, Fla The local developer wants to build the property on a 131-acre site at 110, 120, 132 and 136...
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
Houston Business Journal The dual-branded Hyatt Place Houston Medical Center and Hyatt House Houston Medical Center opened its doors this week The 14-story property, with 298 rooms at 7329 Fannin St in Houston, is the first dual-branded property by...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint is building a multi-phase life-sciences project on the site of the former Electronic Data Systems campus in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer bought the 91-acre site in 2018 and will incorporate...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on Alta Blakey, a 343-unit apartment complex in Bastrop, Texas, about 33 miles southeast of Austin, Texas An Atlanta-based venture of Wood Partners and SCOA Real Estate Partners broke ground on the...