The Real Deal First Pentecostal Church has paid $21 million, or $28767/sf, for the 73,000-square-foot industrial and research and development building at 5891 Rue Ferrari Road in San Jose, Calif The seller was not identified The buyer’s...
South Florida Business Journal Angler Properties has paid $1545 million, or about $19430/sf, for the Northpoint Business Plaza, a 79,516-square-foot office property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Towson, Md, company purchased the property, which sits...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 297,548-square-foot office building at 500 Mamaroneck Ave in the Westchester County, NY, town of Harrison that Empire State Realty Trust Inc sold for $53 million, or $178/sf, has been split into fee and...
REBusiness Online Sterling Equities has sold the 155,663-square-foot Foster Plaza Nine office building in Pittsburgh’s Parkway West area The buyer and purchase price could not be learned Newmark brokered the deal on behalf of the seller The...
The Real Deal Los Angeles’ Aon Center office building, with 11 million square feet at 707 Wilshire Blvd, is expected to sell for about $160 million, or just more than $145/sf The building is being offered by Shorenstein Properties, which had...
The Real Deal The buzz is that a venture of Gencom Group, GD Holdings and Magellan Development paid $134 million, or $697,916/room, for the 192-room St Regis Chicago hotel The deal, however, has not yet appeared in Cook County, Ill, public records...
The Real Deal Roku is offering for sublease a 162,600-square-foot office building in the Coleman Highline Tech Campus, a 15 million-sf property in San Jose, Calif The streaming company has hired Colliers to market the space, at 1143 Coleman Ave,...
BisNow JBG Smith Properties Inc has sold an 80 percent stake in its 291,000-square-foot headquarters at 4747 Bethesda Ave in Bethesda, Md, for $196 million The buyer of the stake could not be learned The company had developed the 15-story building...
Charlotte Business Journal Knightvest Capital has bought the Apartments at Brayden, a 332-unit property in Fort Mill, SC, for $70 million, or about $210,843/unit The Dallas company purchased the three-story property from an affiliate of White Oak...