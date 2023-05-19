Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
Houston Business Journal The dual-branded Hyatt Place Houston Medical Center and Hyatt House Houston Medical Center opened its doors this week The 14-story property, with 298 rooms at 7329 Fannin St in Houston, is the first dual-branded property by...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on Alta Blakey, a 343-unit apartment complex in Bastrop, Texas, about 33 miles southeast of Austin, Texas An Atlanta-based venture of Wood Partners and SCOA Real Estate Partners broke ground on the...
A venture of Opus Group and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on the third and final building of Tollway Corporate Center, a 408,195-square-foot industrial property in North Aurora, Ill Opus, of Minnetonka, Minn, and Principal, of Des...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is that a 19-story JW Marriott hotel and condominium project is being planned for the Craig Ranch development in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas The property would have 290 hotel rooms and about 48 condos It would...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to resume next month on Wade Park, a 175-acre mixed-use development in Frisco, Texas, that’s been stalled for more than five years Work on the project began in 2014, but came to a halt in 2017 It was expected...
REBusiness Online Park Avenue Lifestyle is planning a seniors-housing property on a site it has purchased at the James Run mixed-use development in Bel Air, Md The Winter Park, Fla, company, which owns and operates nine seniors-housing properties,...
REBusiness Online A venture between Magellan Development, RAS Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Affinius Capital has completed work on the 450-unit Prospect Union Square apartment property in Somerville, Mass, and has begun leasing it The...
REBusiness Online A partnership of Flaherty & Collins Properties and the City of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, has broken ground on the 204-unit Marquee at Cedar Lee apartment property It will cost $60 million to develop and is being constructed at...