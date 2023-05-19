Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online A venture of PCCP LLC and Endeavor Development has broken ground on the second and final phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park, an 849,097-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Endeavor, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The servicer of the $275 million mortgage against the fee interest in the Row Hotel, formerly the Milford Plaza at 700 Eighth Ave in Manhattan, has deemed its advances to no longer be recoverable As a...
REBusiness Online Lightstone Group has completed construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The property, at 145 Bowery St, includes a Japanese restaurant, rooftop bar, nightclub, lobby café, coworking spaces and...
REBusiness Online J&L Cos has completed construction on Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment property in the Iron Bound neighborhood of Newark, NJ Leasing is underway at the property, which has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of the Related Group and Fontainebleau Development has wrapped up construction on Manor Hialeah, a 642-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla Work on the apartments began nearly two years ago The property...
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...
South Florida Business Journal Angler Properties has paid $1545 million, or about $19430/sf, for the Northpoint Business Plaza, a 79,516-square-foot office property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Towson, Md, company purchased the property, which sits...
Houston Business Journal The dual-branded Hyatt Place Houston Medical Center and Hyatt House Houston Medical Center opened its doors this week The 14-story property, with 298 rooms at 7329 Fannin St in Houston, is the first dual-branded property by...
Dallas Business Journal NexPoint is building a multi-phase life-sciences project on the site of the former Electronic Data Systems campus in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Dallas developer bought the 91-acre site in 2018 and will incorporate...