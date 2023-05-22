Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase has provided $1104 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of Canvas Tempe, an 826-unit student-housing property in Tempe, Ariz University Partners, an affiliate of KKR &...
The Registry Carolwood LP has paid $201 million, or $670/sf, for the 30,000-square-foot retail center at 8950 West Olympic Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Los Angeles private equity firm bought the property from its developer, an affiliate of Weiss...
Jumbo Capital Inc has paid $453 million, or $35528/sf, for the 127,505-square-foot Lincoln Plaza retail property in the Boston suburb of Hingham, Mass The Quincy, Mass, investment manager, which owns some 4 million sf in the greater Boston area,...
San Antonio Business Journal SageView Partners has bought the 142,000-square-foot office building at 9830 Colonnade Blvd in San Antonio The local investor acquired the property, which is near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Wurzbach Road, from...
Rentvcom An affiliate of Borstein Enterprises has paid $2476 million, or $21308/sf, for DYAD South Bay, a two-building office property with 116,200 square feet in Torrance, Calif The Los Angeles development and investment company purchased the...
REBusiness Online Lightstone Group has completed construction of the 303-room Moxy Hotel in Manhattan’s Lower East Side The property, at 145 Bowery St, includes a Japanese restaurant, rooftop bar, nightclub, lobby café, coworking spaces and...
The Real Deal First Pentecostal Church has paid $21 million, or $28767/sf, for the 73,000-square-foot industrial and research and development building at 5891 Rue Ferrari Road in San Jose, Calif The seller was not identified The buyer’s...
REBusiness Online J&L Cos has completed construction on Fifty-Five Union, a 403-unit apartment property in the Iron Bound neighborhood of Newark, NJ Leasing is underway at the property, which has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with...
Crain’s New York Business New York City government officials are itching to develop a program to replace the now-expired 421-a tax abatement, which had provided tax breaks to developers for including affordable units in their apartment...