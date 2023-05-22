Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has proposed building a 96-unit condominium building in North Miami The local developer is planning the 18-story property for a 079-acre site along Biscayne Bay, at 11950 North Bayshore Drive, which it...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $58 million of financing against the 264-unit Brookview Commons apartment property in Danbury, Conn The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of BRT Cos of Danbury and DiMarco Group of...
Charlotte Business Journal Blue Heron Asset Management has proposed building a 294-unit apartment property in downtown Pineville, NC, about 14 miles south of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, developer is planning the five-story property for a 48-acre...
Rentvcom Rockefeller Group is planning to build Cheyenne Industrial Park, a two-building property with 145,600 square feet in Las Vegas The New York developer purchased the development site, at 3102 North Lamb Blvd, for $85 million from a limited...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Vornado Realty Trust has turned cautious in the face of higher interest rates and as it prepares to address its upcoming debt maturities The New York REIT has suspended its regular quarterly common stock...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Framework Group has paid $785 million for a more than half-acre development site in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to build the second phase of the Place at Channelside apartment property The Tampa developer...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase has provided $1104 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of Canvas Tempe, an 826-unit student-housing property in Tempe, Ariz University Partners, an affiliate of KKR &...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in North Miami Beach, Fla A Coral Gables, Fla, limited liability company has submitted pre-applications plans with Miami-Dade County officials for the project, which is...
REBusiness Online Westrum Development has completed work on the 211-unit Luxor Lifestyle Apartments Lansdale in the Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, Pa The property at 117 South Broad St has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...