JLL Capital Markets has secured $385 million of financing for the construction of Residences at Bolivar, a 184-unit apartment property in Cleveland The financing, which was provided by an unnamed regional bank, was arranged on behalf of the...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has proposed building a 96-unit condominium building in North Miami The local developer is planning the 18-story property for a 079-acre site along Biscayne Bay, at 11950 North Bayshore Drive, which it...
Charlotte Business Journal Blue Heron Asset Management has proposed building a 294-unit apartment property in downtown Pineville, NC, about 14 miles south of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, developer is planning the five-story property for a 48-acre...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Framework Group has paid $785 million for a more than half-acre development site in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to build the second phase of the Place at Channelside apartment property The Tampa developer...
South Florida Business Journal Plans have been filed for a mixed-use project in North Miami Beach, Fla A Coral Gables, Fla, limited liability company has submitted pre-applications plans with Miami-Dade County officials for the project, which is...
REBusiness Online Westrum Development has completed work on the 211-unit Luxor Lifestyle Apartments Lansdale in the Philadelphia suburb of Lansdale, Pa The property at 117 South Broad St has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with monthly...
The Registry Carolwood LP has paid $201 million, or $670/sf, for the 30,000-square-foot retail center at 8950 West Olympic Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Los Angeles private equity firm bought the property from its developer, an affiliate of Weiss...
REBusiness Online DH Property Holdings has begun construction on a two-building industrial property at 5000 Richmond St in Philadelphia’s Bridesburg area The two buildings will total 759,210 square feet and are expected to be completed by the...
REBusiness Online A venture of PCCP LLC and Endeavor Development has broken ground on the second and final phase of the Arbor Lakes Business Park, an 849,097-square-foot industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn PCCP, of Los Angeles, and Endeavor, of...