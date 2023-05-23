Log In or Subscribe to read more
Equity kickers, last used during the early 1990s in the wake of the savings and loan crisis, where a lender participates in the proceeds of the sale of a property backing a distressed mortgage, might be finding their way back into the commercial...
The Real Deal A group led by Jeffery Gural has turned in the high bid of $161 million for Manhattan’s Flatiron Building at an auction earlier today Gural’s group, whose members have been the building’s majority owners, beat out...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties has sold the vacant 153,596-square-foot Sears store at the Westland Mall in Hialeah, Fla, for $165 million, or about $10742/sf A venture led by Cordina Partners of Coral...
The Real Deal Ohana Real Estate has paid $1633 million, or $591,666/room, for the 276-room Claremont Hotel & Spa in Claremont, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of FRHI Hotels & Resorts and...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management Inc has bought a distribution facility in Dallas occupied by Amazoncom Inc The Los Angeles investor bought the industrial property, with more than 920,000 square feet at 3351 Balmorhea Drive, from an...
Crow Holdings and its investment management affiliate have recapitalized a portfolio of 173 retail properties to create an investment platform that will pursue small-format, open-air retail properties The portfolio that has been used to seed the...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers has proposed building a 96-unit condominium building in North Miami The local developer is planning the 18-story property for a 079-acre site along Biscayne Bay, at 11950 North Bayshore Drive, which it...
Charlotte Business Journal Blue Heron Asset Management has proposed building a 294-unit apartment property in downtown Pineville, NC, about 14 miles south of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, developer is planning the five-story property for a 48-acre...
The Real Deal Bayrock Capital has paid $765 million, or $200,787/unit, for a 381-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The Valley Stream, NY, investor bought the property from McSam Hotel Group of New York and was...