Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties has sold the vacant 153,596-square-foot Sears store at the Westland Mall in Hialeah, Fla, for $165 million, or about $10742/sf A venture led by Cordina Partners of Coral...
The Real Deal Ohana Real Estate has paid $1633 million, or $591,666/room, for the 276-room Claremont Hotel & Spa in Claremont, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of FRHI Hotels & Resorts and...
San Antonio Business Journal The 217-room Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio NW I-10 hotel is scheduled to be offered for sale at a foreclosure auction next month The eight-story property, at 7750 Briaridge Drive, previously was owned by Hotel...
Dallas Morning News The Mansfield, Texas, City Council has approved preliminary plans for the Admiral Legacy mixed-use project The property has been proposed for a development site at Heritage and Regency parkways, near US Highway 287, about 30...
Crow Holdings and its investment management affiliate have recapitalized a portfolio of 173 retail properties to create an investment platform that will pursue small-format, open-air retail properties The portfolio that has been used to seed the...
The Real Deal Bayrock Capital has paid $765 million, or $200,787/unit, for a 381-room Holiday Inn hotel in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The Valley Stream, NY, investor bought the property from McSam Hotel Group of New York and was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JPMorgan Chase has provided $1104 million of mortgage financing to facilitate the purchase of Canvas Tempe, an 826-unit student-housing property in Tempe, Ariz University Partners, an affiliate of KKR &...
The Registry Carolwood LP has paid $201 million, or $670/sf, for the 30,000-square-foot retail center at 8950 West Olympic Blvd in Beverly Hills, Calif The Los Angeles private equity firm bought the property from its developer, an affiliate of Weiss...
Dallas Morning News Tollway Plaza, a two-building office property with more than 170,000 square feet in Dallas, has been brought to the sales market JLL is marketing the property on behalf of its owner, Buchanan Street Partners of Newport Beach,...