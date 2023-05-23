Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A group led by Jeffery Gural has turned in the high bid of $161 million for Manhattan’s Flatiron Building at an auction earlier today Gural’s group, whose members have been the building’s majority owners, beat out...
South Florida Business Journal Somerset Grove LLC has bought Somerset IV & V, a 612-unit apartment property in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla, for $7712 million, or about $126,013/unit The Spring Valley, NY, company bought the property, which sits on a...
Multi-Housing News Banco Inbursa and Pearlmark have provided $233 million of financing for the construction of the first phase of the South Pier at Tempe Town Lake mixed-use development in Tempe, Ariz McBride Cohen Co of Tacoma, Wash, is teaming...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties has sold the vacant 153,596-square-foot Sears store at the Westland Mall in Hialeah, Fla, for $165 million, or about $10742/sf A venture led by Cordina Partners of Coral...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $368 million of financing for the construction of a 194-room AC Hotel by Marriott in Pasadena, Calif The three-year loan, which comes with a pair of one-year extension options, was arranged on behalf of the developer,...
The Real Deal Ohana Real Estate has paid $1633 million, or $591,666/room, for the 276-room Claremont Hotel & Spa in Claremont, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of FRHI Hotels & Resorts and...
San Antonio Business Journal The 217-room Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio NW I-10 hotel is scheduled to be offered for sale at a foreclosure auction next month The eight-story property, at 7750 Briaridge Drive, previously was owned by Hotel...
Dallas Morning News Cohen Asset Management Inc has bought a distribution facility in Dallas occupied by Amazoncom Inc The Los Angeles investor bought the industrial property, with more than 920,000 square feet at 3351 Balmorhea Drive, from an...
Crow Holdings and its investment management affiliate have recapitalized a portfolio of 173 retail properties to create an investment platform that will pursue small-format, open-air retail properties The portfolio that has been used to seed the...